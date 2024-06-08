Kinane and Murphy neck-and-neck to top Gort/Kinvara poll

It will be a battle between sitting councillors Martina Kinane (FF) and PJ Murphy to top the poll in Gort-Kinvara, with both on almost 20% of the vote with 90% of the boxes tallied.

Incumbent Cllr Geraldine Donohue (Ind) is on course to hold her seat, too, with just under 18% of first preferences putting her in prime position to take the third of five seats.

Newcomer Paul Killilea (FG), who is seeking to hold the seat vacated by retiring Councillor Joe Byrne, looks likely to take a seat, too, with just under 16% of tallied first preferences.

Sitting Councillor Gerry Finnerty (FF) is on 12%, and there’s some distance between him and his nearest rival, the Green Party’s Megan Flynn Dixon who is on 7.5%.

Sinn Féin’s Lucina Kelly is next on a little over 5%, with Alan Sweeney (The Irish People) well out of the running on just under 3%.

For all of the latest election news, stay with www.connachttribune.ie