Junior Enterprise Minister Dara Calleary will officially open a new Medical Device Innovation and Manufacturing Centre later this morning.

The new Integer facility marks an investment of 30 million dollars and will support regional research, development, and manufacturing.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Integer, based in Parkmore West Business Park, is a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organisation.

The launch event is taking place from 11-midday at the new centre in Parkmore.

The post Junior Enterprise Minister to officially open new $30m medical device centre at Parkmore appeared first on Galway Bay FM.