  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Junior Enterprise Minister to officially open new $30m medical device centre at Parkmore

Published:

Junior Enterprise Minister to officially open new $30m medical device centre at Parkmore
Share story:

Junior Enterprise Minister Dara Calleary will officially open a new Medical Device Innovation and Manufacturing Centre later this morning.

The new Integer facility marks an investment of 30 million dollars and will support regional research, development, and manufacturing.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Integer, based in Parkmore West Business Park, is a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organisation.

The launch event is taking place from 11-midday at the new centre in Parkmore.

The post Junior Enterprise Minister to officially open new $30m medical device centre at Parkmore appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway United host Shelbourne on Friday before trip to Drogheda on Monday

Having been out of action for two weeks due to the FAI Cup quarter-finals weekend, the games are ...

no_space
Connacht open new URC campaign with derby clash against Munster in Thomond Park

By JOHN FALLON Head coach Pete Wilkins will embark on his eighth season with Connacht on Satur...

no_space
Bearna claim first win but still face relegation play-off

Bearna 1-10 Milltown 0-12 By Eanna O’Reilly at Tuam Stadium A late rally by Bearna saw t...

no_space
Headford community arts fest marks its second year

There’s Something In The Water out Headford way – the town’s community arts festival running for ...

no_space
Rovers score late to break United hearts once again

Galway United 1 Shamrock Rovers 2 If Galway United’s unlikely push for European football en...

no_space
Galway plays host to only festival of its kind in Europe

Galway will next week play host to Europe’s only annual festival of nomadic cultures — a vibrant ...

no_space
Packed Culture Night menu to draw up to 25,000 people

With a fine Indian summer’s night forecast and a record 70 events planned, this year’s Culture Ni...

no_space
Folk singer Daoirí for Monroe’s

Dublin-born singer and bouzouki player Daoirí Farrell, an All-Ireland champion singer and the win...

no_space
Music, comedy, drama and more in Town Hall’s new season

Theatre, comedy, music, dance, musicals, film, and special events for all ages are included in th...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up