Junior Enterprise Minister to officially open new $30m medical device centre at Parkmore
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Junior Enterprise Minister Dara Calleary will officially open a new Medical Device Innovation and Manufacturing Centre later this morning.
The new Integer facility marks an investment of 30 million dollars and will support regional research, development, and manufacturing.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Integer, based in Parkmore West Business Park, is a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organisation.
The launch event is taking place from 11-midday at the new centre in Parkmore.
The post Junior Enterprise Minister to officially open new $30m medical device centre at Parkmore appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway United host Shelbourne on Friday before trip to Drogheda on Monday
Having been out of action for two weeks due to the FAI Cup quarter-finals weekend, the games are ...
Connacht open new URC campaign with derby clash against Munster in Thomond Park
By JOHN FALLON Head coach Pete Wilkins will embark on his eighth season with Connacht on Satur...
Bearna claim first win but still face relegation play-off
Bearna 1-10 Milltown 0-12 By Eanna O’Reilly at Tuam Stadium A late rally by Bearna saw t...
Headford community arts fest marks its second year
There’s Something In The Water out Headford way – the town’s community arts festival running for ...
Rovers score late to break United hearts once again
Galway United 1 Shamrock Rovers 2 If Galway United’s unlikely push for European football en...
Galway plays host to only festival of its kind in Europe
Galway will next week play host to Europe’s only annual festival of nomadic cultures — a vibrant ...
Packed Culture Night menu to draw up to 25,000 people
With a fine Indian summer’s night forecast and a record 70 events planned, this year’s Culture Ni...
Folk singer Daoirí for Monroe’s
Dublin-born singer and bouzouki player Daoirí Farrell, an All-Ireland champion singer and the win...
Music, comedy, drama and more in Town Hall’s new season
Theatre, comedy, music, dance, musicals, film, and special events for all ages are included in th...