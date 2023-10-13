  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Entertainment

It’s gold for Garry at UK awards

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

It’s gold for Garry at UK awards It’s gold for Garry at UK awards
Share story:

Druid’s Artistic Director Garry Hynes won the Best Director award at the 2023 UK Theatre Awards on Sunday for the company’s production of Sean O’Casey’s Dublin Trilogy.

This production, which incorporated The Plough and The Stars, The Shadow of a Gunman and Juno and the Paycock, premiered in Galway in July at the Arts Festival. It was eligible for the UK awards because it subsequently played in Belfast’s Lyric Theatre, in August.

The company is now in America with the production, playing NYU Skirball in New York City (in partnership with the Public Theater) and University Musical Society in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Garry Hynes, who is currently in new York, described herself as “honoured” to receive the award. She thanked “UK Theatre for recognising not only my work but the work of a legion of people who brought DruidO’Casey to life this year”.  She also thanked the company’s funders and supporters, including its core funder, The Arts Council; its partner for this production, Smurfit Kappa; and Culture Ireland, which has supported its US tour.

Druid’s production of O’Casey’s Dublin Trilogy, which also toured to the Abbey Theatre here in Ireland, broke box office records in Galway, Belfast and Dublin and received an array of five-star reviews.

The UK Theatre Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in theatre across the UK.

Pictured: Druid’s Artistic Director Garry Hynes

More like this:
no_space
Galway City Council ‘paying prices inflated by 40%’

A premium of as much as 30% or 40% for goods and services was being added to some Galway City Cou...

no_space
Rector celebrates 25th anniversary of ordination

Last weekend marked a milestone for the rector of St Nicholas’ Collegiate Church in Galway – as s...

no_space
Vulnerable will be hit by healthcare workers’ strike

Thousands of vulnerable people across Galway could be badly affected by a strike of healthcare wo...

no_space
Sinister targeting of councillors souring local politics in Galway

Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley It would be easy to dismiss it as...

no_space
Mike in conversation about new novel, Plague of Souls

Author Mike McCormack will be at Kennys’ Bookshop in Galway City next Tuesday, October 17, at 6pm...

no_space
An Triail – powerful play from 1960s that remains relevant

AN TRIAIL - LÉIRMHEAS LE BERNIE Ní FHLATHARTA Local theatre company Fíbín has just finished it...

no_space
Andy’s delight as Promenade up for awards

The Promenade podcast series, set in Galway, which launched its second season in April, is up for...

no_space
Utd stamp their dominance all over woeful Waterford

Galway United 3 Waterford 1 There were no signs of a cup semi-final hangover for Galway Uni...

no_space
End of FAI Cup journey for Utd team lacking firepower

Galway United 0 Bohemians 1 SO, just the one trophy this season then, but when you’ve been ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up