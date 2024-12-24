  • Services

ISPCA cites story of ex-racehorse at Ballinasloe Fair as evidence of need for stricter regulations

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The ISPCA is citing the story of an ex-racehorse rescued from the Ballinasloe Fair in October as evidence of the need for stricter regulations

Dash, which had won his owners 20,000 euro over his racing career, was tied to a fence and was said to be covered in sores, malnourished and very foot sore.

From his microchip, the ISPCA found he had been on the racecourse in July but efforts to find the owner have been unsuccessful.

The seven-year-old ex-racehorse is doing much better now after recieving treatment and a nutritious diet.

Chief Inspector Conor Dowling says the ISPCA is calling on the Government for stricter regulations:

