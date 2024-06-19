Increase in Covid cases puts UHG under pressure
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
UNIVERSITY Hospital Galway is continuing to have a very busy week in its Emergency Department [ED] last Thursday morning there were 41 patients on trolleys.
Of that 41, a total of 27 were on ED trolleys with 14 more on ward trolleys – earlier this week, the HSE advised that patients attending ED for routine and non-urgent treatment would ‘experience very long waiting times’.
On Monday – by lunchtime – a total of 136 patients had presented for treatment in ED, resulting in lengthy waiting times for non-urgent treatments while 42 patients were on trolleys.
An increase in Covid-19 cases is one of the factors ‘impacting on patient flow’ at UHG, according to the HSE, who have apologised to patients and families for the delays being experienced this week.
“We continue to request that people only attend the Emergency Department at the hospital if it is an emergency situation. We ask that people attend their GP, or out of hours service, in the first instance if at all possible.
“The Roscommon Injury Unit is also open from 8am to 8pm to treat a range of injuries in both adults and children over five years of age. UHG is committed to treating everyone who presents at ED.
“People who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority and those who do not require urgent care may be waiting longer,” the Saolta Hospital Group said in a statement issued this week.
Saolta [the collective name for public hospitals in the north and west region], has also advised that all visitors to the hospital will be required to practice good hand hygiene and to use hand gel regularly while face masks are available for use throughout the hospital [UHG].
Pictured: Under pressure: The UHG Emergency Department.
More like this:
New €14m intake facility secures a reliable supply for city into the future
The future of Galway City’s water supply has been secured with the completion of a €14m new water...
Galway student in aid appeal for flooded family in Brazil
A Brazilian language student has appealed for donations to help fund his family’s return to their...
Unlikely Dunguaire castle in Kinvara will reopen this year
It’s very unlikely that Dunguaire castle in Kinvara will reopen this year. That’s acc...
Medical device research centre at University of Galway contributes €750 million to Irish economy
A significant medical device research centre at University of Galway is worth €750m to the Irish ...
Mairead Farrell critical of Government “all or nothing” approach to EU migration pact
Galway West TD Mairead Farrell is criticising the Government’s “all or nothing”...
19 new special classes announced across Galway city and county
Nineteen new special classes have been announced for Galway for the upcoming school year. It brin...
Pieta vows to find new location following news of proposed Tuam closure
Pieta House has released a statement following news it intends to close the existing therapy cent...
Galway recycles almost 3,000 tonnes of e-waste in 2023
People in Galway recycled almost 3,000 tonnes of e-waste – or nearly 10kg per person –...
Would you like a free Home Energy Assessment?
Homeowners in Galway city and county who register for an upcoming Home Energy Upgrade Information...