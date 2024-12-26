Improvement in courthouse working standards top the list for Galway practitioner

The provision of a new courthouse in Galway city and the upgrading of existing court facilities around the county are among the priorities of the newly elected President of the Galway Solicitors Bar Association.

Martina Moran, who is attached to Gearoid Geraghty Solicitors in Ballinasloe, described it as an honour and a privilege to be elected to this position.

But she told the Connacht Tribune that one of her priorities was to progress the provision of a new courthouse for Galway city and improve the existing facilities at Ballinasloe, Loughrea, Tuam, Clifden and Derrynea.

Ms Moran added that she would also like to see the refurbishment of the old courthouse in Tuam which has been closed for the past 20 years on health and safety grounds, and has now fallen into a dilapidated state.

“I recognise the desperate need for a new courthouse in Galway that is fit for purpose. The current facilities are no longer adequate to meet the demands of the justice system, leading to delays that affect the efficient and timely hearing of both criminal trials and civil matters,” she said.

“It appears the Department of Justice has overlooked Galway, a county with some of the busiest court lists in the country.

“It is simply not good enough. As we all know justice delayed is justice denied and I will work tirelessly to advocate for progress on this front,” she added.

The Galway Solicitors Bar Association has represented the interests of Galway city and county solicitors since 1901. Galway boasts the largest number of solicitors after Dublin and Cork, with approximately 390 practicing.

“A key priority during my term will be to build stronger connections among solicitors throughout Galway,” said Ms Moran.

“We can ensure greater accessibility to professional development opportunities for all members. We will also continue to organise our social events which are important for fostering collegiality among our members.

“Additionally, I aim to strengthen our connections with the Law Society of Ireland, ensuring Galway solicitors have access to the maximum range of services and facilities available and I am particularly conscious of the challenges faced by small country practices,” Ms Moran added.

She said that engaging with bar associations nationwide will also be an essential focus.

And she added that, by working together, they can adopt a united and consistent approach on critical issues affecting the profession, including the much-needed restoration of legal aid rates.

“A collective voice ensures our concerns are heard clearly and effectively,” she commented.

Pictured: Ballinasloe-based solicitor Martina Moran who has been elected President of the Galway Solicitors Bar Association.