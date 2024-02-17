Immigrants breathe new life into Galway branch of Junior Chamber Ireland

-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 2 minutes read
Members of Junior Chamber Ireland (JCI) Galway hope to recruit more young professional people from all walks of life into the organisation to ensure it continues to thrive as a vital networking outlet.
Newly elected president Min Min Tan is one of a host of immigrants to take up the challenge of serving on the board of JCI Galway to breathe new life into it after over 60 years in existence.
Min Min from Malaysia came to Galway to study law and is currently working remotely as a paralegal for a company in Dublin.
Reflecting the rich diversity of young business people who have made Galway their home, her fellow officers include IT Director Oluwadamilola Soyemi from Nigeria, Community Director Pei Ru Lin from Taiwan, Finance Director Carol Ho from Hong Kong and Public Relations Director Fazeelat Nandgadi, a native of India.
Members come from a myriad of different professions, including finance, marketing, business development and startups businesses.
The group, which has around 30 active members, meet monthly in the Portershed on Galway’s Market Street. They will hold a recruitment event on February 21 with some members sharing their inspiring stories.
“This is an excellent chance to learn, connect, and shape your leadership journey with JCI Galway,” enthuses Min Min.
“We welcome everyone who would like the chance to learn from others and get to know others in the community. I’ve been a member for three years and find it a great way to network. We are here to help each other to succeed.”
The group are currently inviting nominations for the 2024 Friendly Business Award. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on April 12.
The categories for the awards which celebrate local businesses that create a positive impact include customer care, disability access, eco-friendliness, age friendliness and shop layout and design.
The awards are open to local businesses with fewer than 50 employees and an annual balance sheet total not exceeding €10 million.
JCI Galway members have travelled to events abroad organised by Junior Chamber International (JCI), the biggest youth leadership development organisation in the world with 200,000 members in 100 countries.
The group run Leadership Academy and public speaking workshops. Different teams from Ireland have won the JCI World Debating Championships in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Nearly 300 drug dealers have been caught in Galway in the past year
Galway Gardaí have caught nearly 300 drug dealers operating in the county over the past year – se...
Galway expects up to 30,000 spectators at St Patrick’s Day spectacular
A traditional Saint Patrick’s Day parade is the centrepiece of a three-day festival in Galway Cit...
Financial fund denies “in strongest possible terms” High Court claims over Knocknacarra home
A financial fund and a receiver have denied “in the strongest possible terms” claims ...
Lidl says €39m spent on Galway suppliers in 2023
Supermarket giant Lidl says it spent €39m on Galway suppliers last year. Nationally, it secured m...
Green Party chair praises continued increase in organic farming across Galway
Chair of the Green Party and local Senator Pauline O’ Reilly is praising the continued incr...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of transformative expansion to city hotel
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a major and transformative ex...
Gardaí seek public’s help in finding missing teenager from Tuam
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager from Tuam. since ...
Irish Women’s council to launch Yes campaign for upcoming referendum in Eyre Square tomorrow
The Irish Women’s council will be launching their Vote Yes campaign for the Family/Care ref...
Eamon Ryan says NTA actively working on improved bus services to Loughrea
Minister Eamon Ryan has confirmed that the National Transport Authority is actively working on im...