Immigrants breathe new life into Galway branch of Junior Chamber Ireland

Members of Junior Chamber Ireland (JCI) Galway hope to recruit more young professional people from all walks of life into the organisation to ensure it continues to thrive as a vital networking outlet.

Newly elected president Min Min Tan is one of a host of immigrants to take up the challenge of serving on the board of JCI Galway to breathe new life into it after over 60 years in existence.

Min Min from Malaysia came to Galway to study law and is currently working remotely as a paralegal for a company in Dublin.

Reflecting the rich diversity of young business people who have made Galway their home, her fellow officers include IT Director Oluwadamilola Soyemi from Nigeria, Community Director Pei Ru Lin from Taiwan, Finance Director Carol Ho from Hong Kong and Public Relations Director Fazeelat Nandgadi, a native of India.

Members come from a myriad of different professions, including finance, marketing, business development and startups businesses.

The group, which has around 30 active members, meet monthly in the Portershed on Galway’s Market Street. They will hold a recruitment event on February 21 with some members sharing their inspiring stories.

“This is an excellent chance to learn, connect, and shape your leadership journey with JCI Galway,” enthuses Min Min.

“We welcome everyone who would like the chance to learn from others and get to know others in the community. I’ve been a member for three years and find it a great way to network. We are here to help each other to succeed.”

The group are currently inviting nominations for the 2024 Friendly Business Award. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on April 12.

The categories for the awards which celebrate local businesses that create a positive impact include customer care, disability access, eco-friendliness, age friendliness and shop layout and design.

The awards are open to local businesses with fewer than 50 employees and an annual balance sheet total not exceeding €10 million.

JCI Galway members have travelled to events abroad organised by Junior Chamber International (JCI), the biggest youth leadership development organisation in the world with 200,000 members in 100 countries.

The group run Leadership Academy and public speaking workshops. Different teams from Ireland have won the JCI World Debating Championships in 2016, 2017 and 2019.