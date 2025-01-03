  • Services

Services

HSE West and North West remain under significant pressure with rates of flu

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

HSE West and North West remain under significant pressure with rates of flu
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Health services across the West and North West remain under significant pressure with very high rates of flu.

Hospitals in the region are treating 166 patients with flu and people are asked to co-operate with visiting restrictions and infection control measures.

Face marks are now mandatory in all Emergency Departments in hospitals across the West and North West.

In a statement, Saolta says everyone attending the ED must wear a face mask for the duration of their stay and these are widely available throughout the hospital.

‘In all other areas of the hospital and across all residential facilities we are urging visitors to please wear a face mask to protect themselves and our patients and staff from the risk of infection. Please be vigilant and wash your hands and use hand gel regularly.’

‘As a necessary infection control measure some hospitals in the West and North West have introduced visiting restrictions. We regret the impact these restrictions will have on patients and their families, especially at this time of year but we need to do everything we can to control the spread of infection. These restrictions are temporary and subject to change based on daily activity levels so please check HSE.ie for information about visiting in your local hospital.’

Nationally, it’s expected the flu epidemic will peak in around 2 weeks time, while there are already over a thousand and 34 people in hospital.

More like this:
no_space
Mobile X-ray service now available in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA mobile X-ray service is now available in Galway and...

no_space
Seamount College Kinvara students explore war's environmental cost for BT Young Scientist Competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo students from Seamount College in Kinvara are tra...

no_space
Coláiste Muire Máthair students bring phone pouch project to BT Young Scientist Competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree students from Coláiste Muire Máthair in the cit...

no_space
New electric car sales down by 40 percent in Galway in 2024

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe sale of new electric vehicles in Galway ended 202...

no_space
Status yellow snow and ice warning for Galway tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA status yellow snow and ice warning will come into e...

no_space
Save the Pálás – ‘We know that if it closes, it is very unlikely to ever open again’

Every effort has been urged to be made to ensure that the city’s arthouse cinema remains open bey...

no_space
Getting value for money is the top aim of City Council

Galway City Council said it will place huge emphasis on achieving value for money over the next f...

no_space
Gráinne Seoige experiment among moments of Galway’s political year

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley In a year packed with elections – t...

no_space
Air of gloom hangs over Sportsground after third consecutive URC defeat

By JOHN FALLON A new era is dawning for Connacht off the pitch but a familiar tale of woe is d...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up