Hidden Heritage Conference celebrates 200 years of Roundstone’s story

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Roundstone Community Centre buzzed with excitement as it hosted the Roundstone’s Hidden Heritage 1824 – 2024 Conference – an event that saw people from all parts of the county and the local community gather in numbers to celebrate a significant bicentennial milestone.
The conference, commemorating both the 200th anniversary of the founding of Roundstone and Hely Dutton’s seminal 1824 “Statistical Survey of Galway,” attracted history enthusiasts, scholars, and residents alike, filling the venue to its capacity.
The day-long event featured a series of engaging lectures and presentations that shed light on various facets of Roundstone’s rich heritage.
They included insights into the work and legacy of the Congested Districts Board in Connemara. Dr Mary Clancy delved into the social and economic impact of the Congested Districts Board in Connemara, highlighting its role in alleviating poverty and fostering local cottage industries.
Deirdre Ní Chonghaile revealed very interesting findings from the historic 1821 of Aran census, offering a window into the demographic and social structure of the time and also showing how it has been used by the island communities over the years to link the various families of the islands and mainland to the census.
Aisling Keane in her lecture paid tribute to the invaluable contributions of Tim and Mairead Robinson, whose meticulous archival work has preserved Connemara’s cultural and natural heritage.
And Clifden native, Kathleen Villiers-Tuthill explored Alexander Nimmo’s profound influence on the infrastructure of the West and his pivotal role in the establishment of Roundstone, framing him as a key figure in the region’s development.
Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway Cllr Albert Dolan described the venue as ‘an invaluable opportunity to highlight the town’s history, honour its heritage, and inspire future generations to cherish and safeguard this legacy’.
Richard de Stacpoole of the Roundstone Development Community Council also concurred that the conference ‘offered a platform to delve into the hidden gems of Roundstone’s heritage, shedding light on its historical significance and promoting a deeper appreciation for the area’s past’.
“By commemorating Alexander Nimmo’s founding of Roundstone, we pay tribute to the visionary who laid the foundations for this vibrant community,” he said.
“The conference not only celebrated the achievements and legacy of historical figures like Nimmo and Dutton but also emphasized the importance of preserving and interpreting the past for future generations,” added Marie Boran, Special Collections Librarian, University of Galway.
Attendees were captivated by the depth and diversity of historical insights presented, reflecting a collective appreciation and pride in Roundstone’s storied past.
Galway County Council Heritage Officer Marie Mannion said that the event ‘underscored the enduring connection between the community and its heritage, fostering a sense of place and identity that resonated deeply with all who participated’.
She also paid tribute to all the Heritage Groups in County Galway who assisting with the day and displayed exhibitions on various aspects of the heritage of the county – in particular Oughterard Heritage, Moycullen Heritage, Skehana, Killererin, Woodlawn Heritage Groups and Galway Community Archaeologist Bernie Doherty.
Pictured: At the Roundstone’s Hidden Heritage Conference L-R Ann Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Albert Dolan, Bridie Brady and Mary Quinn. Photo: Sean Lydon
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Teen teams take part in tournament to honour brave mother and former youth worker
The former work colleagues of a young Galway mother who passed away three years ago following a c...
New book serves as a guide to shooting enthusiasts – both novice and experienced
A Connemara-based crack shot is aiming for the bullseye with his debut publication – a shooting g...
Status yellow warning for rain for Galway for tomorrow afternoon
A status yellow warning for rain has been issued for Galway for tomorrow afternoon. The moderate ...
Tight margins but still no sign of Sam
IT was that sinking post-1983 final feeling all over again as the thousands of maroon supporters ...
Galway City Museum acquires Claddagh fishwife’s prized possessions of a lifetime
The lifetime collection of a Claddagh fishwife – including her prayer book, three ceramic jugs an...
Colleagues gather to mark final chapter in work life of career Civil Servant
It was the end of an era when a Ballinasloe woman stepped down last week – after 43 years as a Ci...
Electricity grid recorded spikes in demand during All-Ireland football final between Galway and Armagh
The electricity grid recorded spikes in demand during major sporting events in July, including la...
Former British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to visit Galway city
Pic: Richard Townshend Photography. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({...
Green light for pizza restaurant at well known historic city pub
The green light has been given for an upstairs pizza restaurant at a well known historic city pub...