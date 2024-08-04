Hidden Heritage Conference celebrates 200 years of Roundstone’s story

Roundstone Community Centre buzzed with excitement as it hosted the Roundstone’s Hidden Heritage 1824 – 2024 Conference – an event that saw people from all parts of the county and the local community gather in numbers to celebrate a significant bicentennial milestone.

The conference, commemorating both the 200th anniversary of the founding of Roundstone and Hely Dutton’s seminal 1824 “Statistical Survey of Galway,” attracted history enthusiasts, scholars, and residents alike, filling the venue to its capacity.

The day-long event featured a series of engaging lectures and presentations that shed light on various facets of Roundstone’s rich heritage.

They included insights into the work and legacy of the Congested Districts Board in Connemara. Dr Mary Clancy delved into the social and economic impact of the Congested Districts Board in Connemara, highlighting its role in alleviating poverty and fostering local cottage industries.

Deirdre Ní Chonghaile revealed very interesting findings from the historic 1821 of Aran census, offering a window into the demographic and social structure of the time and also showing how it has been used by the island communities over the years to link the various families of the islands and mainland to the census.

Aisling Keane in her lecture paid tribute to the invaluable contributions of Tim and Mairead Robinson, whose meticulous archival work has preserved Connemara’s cultural and natural heritage.

And Clifden native, Kathleen Villiers-Tuthill explored Alexander Nimmo’s profound influence on the infrastructure of the West and his pivotal role in the establishment of Roundstone, framing him as a key figure in the region’s development.

Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway Cllr Albert Dolan described the venue as ‘an invaluable opportunity to highlight the town’s history, honour its heritage, and inspire future generations to cherish and safeguard this legacy’.

Richard de Stacpoole of the Roundstone Development Community Council also concurred that the conference ‘offered a platform to delve into the hidden gems of Roundstone’s heritage, shedding light on its historical significance and promoting a deeper appreciation for the area’s past’.

“By commemorating Alexander Nimmo’s founding of Roundstone, we pay tribute to the visionary who laid the foundations for this vibrant community,” he said.

“The conference not only celebrated the achievements and legacy of historical figures like Nimmo and Dutton but also emphasized the importance of preserving and interpreting the past for future generations,” added Marie Boran, Special Collections Librarian, University of Galway.

Attendees were captivated by the depth and diversity of historical insights presented, reflecting a collective appreciation and pride in Roundstone’s storied past.

Galway County Council Heritage Officer Marie Mannion said that the event ‘underscored the enduring connection between the community and its heritage, fostering a sense of place and identity that resonated deeply with all who participated’.

She also paid tribute to all the Heritage Groups in County Galway who assisting with the day and displayed exhibitions on various aspects of the heritage of the county – in particular Oughterard Heritage, Moycullen Heritage, Skehana, Killererin, Woodlawn Heritage Groups and Galway Community Archaeologist Bernie Doherty.

Pictured: At the Roundstone’s Hidden Heritage Conference L-R Ann Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Albert Dolan, Bridie Brady and Mary Quinn. Photo: Sean Lydon