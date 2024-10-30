Health Minister confirms Adult ADHD services to be established for the West

The Health Minister has confirmed that specialist services for adults with ADHD are to be established for the West.

Minister Stephen Donnelly has informed Councillor John Connolly that an allocation was made in Budget 2025.

Until now, there’s been no public services available in the West for those over 18 with ADHD – meaning they’ve had to access private or voluntary services for support.

It’s not known yet where the services will be based, but they will cover Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

Fianna Fail Councillor John Connolly says this is a very important development.