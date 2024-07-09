Green light for new school in Carrabane

The Department of Education has given full approval for the immediate construction of a new two storey ten classroom school on a site in Carrabane village.

The new state-of-the-art school building will include eight mainstream classrooms and two classrooms for children with special educational needs, and extensive sports and assembly spaces, according to Galway East Deputy Ciaran Cannon.

“This is a crucially important investment in our local community, and one that’s urgently required,” said Deputy Cannon.

“We currently have over 200 pupils and 25 staff in Carrabane and they’re operating in difficult circumstances on a restricted site with numerous prefabs.

“This new school on a beautiful site adjacent to Carrabane forest and Kilconieron GAA Club will be utterly transformative for the whole school community. The building contractor has been appointed, final approval has been given to go to construction and we will see work on site very shortly,” he added.

The Fine Gael TD expressed his gratitude to Principal Gerry Murray, BOM Chair Murt Bryan ‘and all of the wonderful team at Carrabane NS for their work on this project’.

“My thanks also to Kilconieron GAA Club and Carrabane Community Development Company for their incredible support and collaboration in bringing this project to fruition. Thanks also to a local family who were instrumental in getting this project over the line,” he said.

“Throughout my twenty years in politics I have put education at the heart of my work and it’s been a privilege to work with truly remarkable school communities across East Galway in delivering the facilities that our children need and deserve.

“This announcement for Carrabane NS is particularly special for me, my son attended there, every member of the school team is so committed to education, and they deserve the very best,” he continued.

Local Fine Gael Cllr. Michael Moegie Maher said that the site for the new school was a particularly special one and would hugely enhance the experience of the children attending there.

“This is a very special site right at the edge of Carrabane Forest and next door to the superb sports facilities developed by Kilconieron GAA Club,” he said.

“In just a short time we will have an amazing community hub, with our school, sports facilities and forest amenities all interconnected.

“I’m very grateful to Kilconieron GAA Club for their co-operation and support in getting us to this day. We couldn’t have done it without them. I’m also grateful to my colleagues in the Planning and Roads departments of Galway County Council who advised us on the best approach to take in ensuring a successful outcome.

“My children all attended Carrabane NS, which is now over 80 years old, and it’s wonderful to see the next generation having access to top class facilities,” added Cllr. Maher.

It is expected that construction of the new school building at Carrabane will commence in the next month or so, with completion set for late 2025.

Pictured: Deputy Ciaran Cannon and Cllr Michael Moegie Maher at Carrabane NS this week.