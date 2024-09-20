Gort Arts first members show opens today
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Well known writer, broadcaster and campaigner Lelia Doolan will this evening officially open Gort Arts first ever members show
Founded in 2022 it has grown to a group of 25 artists from the area
‘Beginnings’, which has been curated by Conor Burke, is being held in the former Michael Kennedy Pottery Studio in the town
It’s the first time the Boland’s Lane studio has been opened for an event since Mr Kennedy’s death in March 2021
The mixed-media show will run from 6.30 this evening as well as tomorrow and Sunday from 11am to 7pm
