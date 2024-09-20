Gort Arts first members show opens today

Well known writer, broadcaster and campaigner Lelia Doolan will this evening officially open Gort Arts first ever members show

Founded in 2022 it has grown to a group of 25 artists from the area





‘Beginnings’, which has been curated by Conor Burke, is being held in the former Michael Kennedy Pottery Studio in the town

It’s the first time the Boland’s Lane studio has been opened for an event since Mr Kennedy’s death in March 2021

The mixed-media show will run from 6.30 this evening as well as tomorrow and Sunday from 11am to 7pm

