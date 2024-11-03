Gold medal winner is headliner as ATU Galway hosts evening on the environment

-
Award-winning garden designer and 2024 Bloom Gold medal recipient Leonie Cornelius is among the distinguished line-up of guest speakers at a free evening event focusing on the environment at Theatre 1000, ATU Galway, on Wednesday, November 13.
Titled ‘MOOCs for the Environment’, this event is run under the auspices of Atlantic Technological University’s Higher Education 4.0 Project and features a myriad of guest speakers, including Dr John Scahill on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); Dr Roisin Nash on Ocean Pollution; and Dr Kerry Gallagher from FoodCloud on food waste.
All of these subject areas have been developed into short flexible online courses – otherwise known as MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) – by ATU’s Higher Education 4.0 Instructional Design team, including Leonie Cornelius’ course, Fundamentals of Garden Design.
One of Ireland’s leading garden designers, Leonie has worked on the RTE Today Show and was a judge on RTE’s popular Super Garden. She writes for the national press, including the Sunday Independent and Irish Country Magazine.
Her gardens have won many awards, including a Gold Medal for her beautiful ‘Óir – The Zarbees Garden’ at Bloom 2024.
Based in County Leitrim, her company Wild Eden specialises in extraordinary, customised garden and interior designs for companies and brands, as well as private clients.
Those attending on the evening must register beforehand on Eventbrite, with sign-in taking place on November 13 between 6:30pm and 7pm, after which the schedule of speakers and panel discussion will promptly get underway.
Under the Higher Education 4.0 Project, for which Gavin Clinch is the Lead on Innovation Projects, it has championed the MOOC model in assisting environmentalists, industries and businesses to explore new and exciting possibilities.
“MOOCs are transforming the way we approach lifelong learning,” says Gavin Clinch, who is also ATU’s Online, Flexible & Professional Development (OFPD) Head of Innovation.
“By offering free, flexible learning opportunities, we’re helping lifelong learners across Ireland to upskill in a way that meets the evolving needs of our society and economy.
“The upcoming ‘MOOCs for the Environment’ is a testament to ATU’s commitment to making impactful, accessible education available to all,” concludes Gavin, who notes that these free short courses are available on the freecourses.atu.ie website.
There will be several promotional stands set up on the day, with MyCareerPath, the flexible, online careers service, and ATU MakerSpace, which promotes STEM subjects at third level and second level, among those exhibiting.
It is also an opportunity to network, and refreshments and food will be served after the panel discussion.
Those attending must register on www.eventbrite.ie (search MOOC Galway).
Pictured: Leonie Cornelius.
