  • Services

Services

Go Fund Me being set up to support ongoing searches for swimmer missing off Silverstrand

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Go Fund Me being set up to support ongoing searches for swimmer missing off Silverstrand
Share story:

A Go Fund Me has been set up to support the ongoing search for a swimmer missing off Silverstrand.

The woman was reported missing three days ago, after two people failed to return to shore on Tuesday.

The body of songwriter Johnny Duhan was recovered later that day.

But despite extensive day and night searches, there’s been no trace of the woman, who was in her 30’s and from the South Connemara area.

The link for the GoFundMe will be available shortly – and people interesting in joining the searches are asked to join a special Whatsapp Community Group.

Volunteer Dee explains how the Go Fund Me will be used.

More like this:
no_space
Home Instead announces 50 new jobs in Galway

Home Instead has announced it's looking to hire 50 new care providers in Galway. The firm provide...

no_space
Plans lodged for Regional Aquatic Centre in Knocknacarra

Planning permission is being sought for a swimming pool and sports facility in Knocknacarra. The ...

no_space
Connemara bus shelters wins big at Age-Friendly Transport Awards

A Connemara bus shelter project has taken home the top prize at Age-Friendly Transport Awards. Th...

no_space
Dexcom Stadium gets more time to finish job

By Brendan Carroll City planners have given Connacht Rugby more time to complete the €45m rede...

no_space
New Government must scrutinise how state bodies spend our money

Bradley Bytes - A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Waste of public money, while ordina...

no_space
Maree end appeal process and part ways with coach

Maree has decided to end the appeal process against the punishment meted out to it for falsifying...

no_space
Galway City average rents now almost €2,200 a month, 63% up on pre-Covid rates

By Brendan Carroll Galway City rents have increased by more than one-tenth in the past year — ...

no_space
Claregalway Castle hosts concert marking Samhain

Galway’s ConTempo Quartet will celebrate Samhain with a concert of otherworldly music in Claregal...

no_space
Renmore family appeal for centralised tests to spare trauma of child deaths

A Galway family has pleaded with the Government to set up a centralised testing laboratory to spa...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up