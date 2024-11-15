Go Fund Me being set up to support ongoing searches for swimmer missing off Silverstrand

A Go Fund Me has been set up to support the ongoing search for a swimmer missing off Silverstrand.

The woman was reported missing three days ago, after two people failed to return to shore on Tuesday.

The body of songwriter Johnny Duhan was recovered later that day.

But despite extensive day and night searches, there’s been no trace of the woman, who was in her 30’s and from the South Connemara area.

The link for the GoFundMe will be available shortly – and people interesting in joining the searches are asked to join a special Whatsapp Community Group.

Volunteer Dee explains how the Go Fund Me will be used.