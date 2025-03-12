  • Services

Gardaí investigating after vandals target Tuam Stadium and damage pitch surface

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are investigating after vandals targetted Tuam Stadium and damaged the pitch surface.

The incident happened at some point between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

After making their way into the grounds, it’s understood vandals took out a ride-on mower and drove around the pitch.

The pattern of tyre marks across the surface suggest they attempted to pull doughnuts.

As well as the damage to the pitch, which will require major remedial work, damage was caused to seats in the stand, and graffiti was sprayed on a wall.

Gardaí say the damage was done sometime between 4.30pm on Monday, and 9am on Tuesday.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

