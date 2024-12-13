Gardaí expected to upgrade investigation as Aughrim woman dies from injuries sustained in an assault on Monday

Gardai are expected to upgrade the investigation into the assault of a woman in her Aughrim home on Monday night following her death in Portiuncula Hospital

Sharon Naughton of Loughbaun, who was in her fifties, passed away from her injuries yesterday

The Gardaí say the local coroner has been notified and a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

A man in his fifties, known to Sharon, appeared before Ballinasloe District Court yesterday in connection with the incident

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information on this incident to come forward as the investigation continues.

Ballinasloe Gardaí can be contacted at 090 963 1890