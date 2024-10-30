  • Services

Gardaí catch motorist driving almost double the 80km/h speed limit in Oranmore

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Gardaí have revealed that a motorist was caught driving almost double the 80km/h speed limit in Oranmore over the bank holiday weekend.

They were clocked at 146km/h on the R339, near Galway Airport.

Overall, more than 2 thousand drivers were detected speeding over the long weekend – and Gardaí say the figures are disappointing.

This garda operation covered 7am last Thursday until 7am yesterday.

In that time – three people died on our roads and 15 serious crashes took place.

218 people were arrested for driving under the influence, and 40 for dangerous driving.

209 drivers were caught on their phone and 75 weren’t wearing their seatbelts.

2,150 drivers were detected speeding – with one driver doing 167 km per hour in an 80 zone in Castletown, in Co. Meath

Gardaí say its disappointing that in spite of all the public awareness campaigns and efforts – drivers are still driving at dangerously excessive speeds on our roads.

