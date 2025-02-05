  • Services

Garda appeal over teenage girl missing from city

Garda appeal over teenage girl missing from city
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí have issued a public appeal over a teenage girl missing from Galway City.

16 year old Jodie Sweeney was last seen on Sunday, February 2nd at around 8.30pm in Ballybane.

She’s described as being 5 foot one inch in height, of slim build, with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Jodie was wearing a black crop top, faded blue jeans and black slip-on shoes.

Gardaí and Jodie’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

