Galway’s six on the shortlist for volunteer award

A record six individuals and groups from Galway City and County have been shortlisted for the 17th annual Volunteer Ireland Awards.

They will be honoured at the national awards ceremony in Dublin in December, which celebrates the commitment and dedication of volunteers across Ireland.

With 33 nominees across eleven categories, the shortlist includes volunteers aged 20 right up to 75 and showcases the remarkable impact of volunteering across all sections of society.

The Galway nominees are:

Campaigning & Activism: Latisha McCrudden and Emma Ward, Spunout, Galway.

For the past year, Latisha McCrudden and Emma Ward have been researching, recording and producing the podcast ‘Mincéirs; Paving the Way’ with Spunout. The podcast aims to highlight the experiences and challenges faced by young Travellers in Ireland.

Health & Wellbeing: Mary Nolan, Gort Cancer Support Group CLG.

Involved with Gort Cancer Support Group since its founding in 2007, Mary’s commitment has not only provided stability but also fostered a sense of community and support for those affected by cancer.

For over seven years, she managed the centre full time, and since the appointment of a full time paid manager last year, she continues to be heavily involved in the centre, providing her expertise on a daily basis.

Social Inclusion & Community Support: Caitríona Nic Mhuiris of Kinship Care Ireland, Killannin Scout Troop, Oughterard Parent and Toddler Group.

Caitríona has worked tirelessly to support the challenging work of people raising families. When her children were small, she set up a parent and toddler group in Oughterard, and later she set about establishing a scout troop in Killannin which now serves more than 100 families.

When her triplet sister and her husband passed suddenly, Caitríona found her family grow from two children to four as she became guardian of her sister’s children, which led to the establishment of Kinship Care Ireland, to champion and advocate for support for the 10,000-plus children in kinship care in Ireland.

Sports & Recreation: Peter Cassidy and Sabrina O’Carroll, CriúBlu Rowing Club, Galway.

Husband and wife duo, Peter Cassidy and Sabrina O’Carroll, established CriúBlu para sports club in 2018. With a particular focus on rowing, the couple give up all their spare time to coach and support athletes to reach their full potential.

Volunteer Manager: Min Min Tan, Junior Chamber International, Galway.

Min Min Tan is the current president of Junior Chamber Ireland-Galway and exemplifies the mission of JCI: to provide leadership development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change.

Among her notable contributions has been organising and leading beach clean-ups, she has brought joy and hope to hospital patients through visits dressed as an Easter Bunny and characters from Star Wars, and has promoted sign language courses for the D/deaf community.

Small Group: HopeSpace Team, Galway

HopeSpace provides free one-to-one listening and care for children between the ages of four and 17 who have experienced loss.

Volunteers are trained in the psychology of bereavement and help young people navigate the emotional complexities of loss, offering comfort and a framework for understanding their grief.

Pictured: Nominee…Min Min Tan, the current president of Junior Chamber Ireland-Galway.