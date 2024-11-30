  • Services

Galway West: Seven in the running for five seats

Galway West: Seven in the running for five seats
By Dara Bradley

Seven candidates are in the running for five seats in Galway West, as counting gets underway in Galway Lawn Tennis club Salthill.

A final incomplete tally – of 96% of boxes – shows Mairéad Farrell should top the poll with 13% of first preferences.

In a packed field, she is followed by Noel Grealish (Ind) 12%, John Connolly (FF) 12%, Catherine Connolly (Ind) 11%, Noel Thomas (Ind Ire) 10%, and two Fine Gael runners, Hildegarde Naughton 10% and Sean Kyne 9%.

The race will be decided by transfers from Gráinne Seoige (FF) 5%; Eibhlín Seoighthe (Soc Dem) 4%; Helen Ogbu (Labour) 3%; Senator Pauline O’Reilly (Green) 3%; and Mike Cubbard (Ind) 3%., Padraig Lenihan (Aontú) 2%; AJ Cahill (The Irish People) 1%; Maisie McMaster (PBP) 2%; Doran McMahon (Irish Freedom Party) 1%; and Patrick Feeney (ind) 0%.

A first count is not expected until later this evening.

