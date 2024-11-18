Galway West General Election candidates 2024

Voting for the 2024 General Election will take place on Friday November 29th.
Galway West has 17 candidates, and 5 seats.
Below is a list of all candidates confirmed for running in the 2024 General Election for Galway West.
|AJ Cahill – The Irish People
|Catherine Connolly – Independent
|John Connolly – Fianna Fáil
|Mike Cubbard – Independent
|Maireád Farrell – Sinn Féin
|Patrick Feeney – Independent
|Noel Grealish – Independent
|Seán Kyne – Fine Gael
|Pádraig Lenihan – Aontú
|Doran McMahon – Irish Freedom Party
|Maisie McMaster – People Before Profit Solidarity
|Hildegarde Naighton – Fine Gael
|Helen Ogbu – The Labour Party
|Pauline O’Reilly – The Green Party
|Grainne Seoige – Fianna Fáil
|Eibhlín Seoighthe – Social Democrats
|Noel Thomas – Independent Ireland
Click here to see the candidates for Roscommon-Galway.