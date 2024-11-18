Galway West General Election candidates 2024

Voting for the 2024 General Election will take place on Friday November 29th.

Galway West has 17 candidates, and 5 seats.

Below is a list of all candidates confirmed for running in the 2024 General Election for Galway West.

AJ Cahill – The Irish People Catherine Connolly – Independent John Connolly – Fianna Fáil Mike Cubbard – Independent Maireád Farrell – Sinn Féin Patrick Feeney – Independent Noel Grealish – Independent Seán Kyne – Fine Gael Pádraig Lenihan – Aontú Doran McMahon – Irish Freedom Party Maisie McMaster – People Before Profit Solidarity Hildegarde Naighton – Fine Gael Helen Ogbu – The Labour Party Pauline O’Reilly – The Green Party Grainne Seoige – Fianna Fáil Eibhlín Seoighthe – Social Democrats Noel Thomas – Independent Ireland

Click here to see the candidates for Roscommon-Galway.

Click here to see the candidates for Galway East.