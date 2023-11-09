Galway visionaries can avail of Going for Growth to develop their businesses

Going for Growth’s past participants from Galway are encouraging female entrepreneurs in the county who are determined to grow their businesses to apply for the award-winning business development programme.

Going for Growth has started accepting applications for the 16th year of the programme and the deadline to apply is Friday week, November 17.

The programme, which is supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG, helps ambitious female entrepreneurs to achieve their growth ambitions – helping to build stronger companies, create new jobs and increase revenues.

Up to 60 places will be available and applications are sought from female entrepreneurs across all sectors who are strongly focused on growth. There is no charge for those selected and the six-month initiative will begin in January 2024.

Going for Growth has seen more than 900 businesswomen take part since its first cycle in 2008. Award-winning pastry chef Gráinne Mullins, founder of Grá Chocolates., was a participant on the most recent cycle of Going for Growth. Luxurious and decadent, Grá Chocolates are exquisite artisan confections made with love in county Galway.

She says: “Going for Growth was such an incredible experience for me. I connected with women in a similar position to me and we could be open and vulnerable to each other about the struggles of having our own businesses. I learned so much over the few months and having peers that understood and could advise you really helped to keep me on track. I am so thankful for being chosen for the Going for Growth Programme.”

Pictured: Olivia Lynch, KPMG and Going for Growth beneficiary Gráinne Mullins of Grá Chocolates.