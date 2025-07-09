Galway among areas under supply pressure as customers advised to conserve water

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Uisce Éireann is urging people in Galway, and several other counties, to conserve water amid pressure on supply.

The other counties most affected include Dublin, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Cork, Donegal, Meath, Westmeath, Clare, and Wexford.

The water network is experiencing increased pressure in many areas, with several schemes at drought status

We’re being encouraged to take shorter showers, only use appliances when they’re fully loaded and leave the hose in the shed.

Margaret Attridge from Uisce Eirean says action may have to be taken to protect the network:

The water utility said it has been a “drier than normal autumn, winter and spring”.

It appealed to the public to make “small adjustments” to “contribute to managing water more efficiently”.