  • Services

Services

Galway among areas under supply pressure as customers advised to conserve water

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway among areas under supply pressure as customers advised to conserve water
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Uisce Éireann is urging people in Galway, and several other counties, to conserve water amid pressure on supply.

The other counties most affected include Dublin, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Cork, Donegal, Meath, Westmeath, Clare, and Wexford.

The water network is experiencing increased pressure in many areas, with several schemes at drought status

We’re being encouraged to take shorter showers, only use appliances when they’re fully loaded and leave the hose in the shed.

Margaret Attridge from Uisce Eirean says action may have to be taken to protect the network:

The water utility said it has been a “drier than normal autumn, winter and spring”.

It appealed to the public to make “small adjustments” to “contribute to managing water more efficiently”.

More like this:
no_space
Ballinasloe-Loughrea Local Link to expand to Athlone next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Local Link Route 548 between Ballinasloe and Loug...

no_space
Tánaiste meets County Cathaoirleach to discuss key Galway issues

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTánaiste Simon Harris has met with new County Cathaoi...

no_space
Left parties meet later to discuss potential joint run at Presidency

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMParties of the left are meeting later to discuss a po...

no_space
County Council investigating frequent Moycullen traffic lights outages

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council is investigating recent traffic...

no_space
Minister confirms Ballinasloe Relief Scheme to enter planning stage in 2026

Galway County Council has this week welcomed confirmation from the Office of Public Works that th...

no_space
Minister welcomes go-ahead for state-of-the-art facility at ATU Galway

The proverbial cornerstone has been laid towards the construction of a landmark new STEM Building...

no_space
Chair of An Bord Pleanala cannot provide timeline on Ring Road decision

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe chair of An Bord Pleanala has said he cannot prov...

no_space
Witness appeal after serious city assault

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was se...

no_space
Galway project to receive over half a million euro EPA funding

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway project is to receive over €650,000 as part ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up