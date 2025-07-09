  • Services

Cancer patients at UHG facing some of worst delays for chemotherapy nationwide

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Patients at University Hospital Galway are waiting substantially longer for chemotherapy treatment than other parts of the country.

The Irish Cancer Society says the new data shows ‘shocking’ variations in the availability to cancer testing and treatments depending on where you live.

The data reveals that in Galway, only 13 percent of patients got access to Prostate Rapid Access Clinic on time.

It also shows that while UHG hit targets for access to Urgent Symptomatic Breast Clinics in 2024, there was an increase in delays at the start of this year.

Speaking to Galway Talks, CEO of the Irish Cancer Society, Averil Power, says chemotherapy patients are often waiting up to eight weeks in Galway

