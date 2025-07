This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council is investigating recent traffic lights outages in Moycullen village.

There have been a number of outages in recent months at the lights, with some of those lasting up to a week.

The County Council has confirmed the system has been upgraded within the past year.

Due to the repeat incidents, it says a thorough investigation is being carried out to ensure any underlying issue is detected and dealt with.