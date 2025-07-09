High-risk pregnancy care to be transferred from Portiuncula Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Expectant mothers, whose pregnancies are considered “high risk”, will have their care transferred from Portiuncula University Hospital, to other hospitals.

Five external reviews into the care provided to women and their babies at the Ballinasloe hospital have been completed.

Earlier this year, the HSE announced reviews would be carried out at the hospital, after concerns about nine deliveries at the hospital since 2023, including two stillbirths.

The team has outlined 34 recommendations from the five reviews, saying some of that work is already well advanced.

The update says pathways are already in place for some transfers of care involving high risk pregnancies from Portiuncula to UHG.

Factors which contribute to “higher risk pregnancies” include previous loss of a baby, obesity and maternal age.

Women likely to delivery their baby before 35 weeks pregnancy will also have their care moved.

The completed reviews have now been shared with the families, and a further seven reviews are underway or due to commence.

The Women’s and Children’s Network, HSE West and North West will now offer to meet individually with the families to discuss the findings.