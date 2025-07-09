  • Services

Services

High-risk pregnancy care to be transferred from Portiuncula Hospital

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

High-risk pregnancy care to be transferred from Portiuncula Hospital
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Expectant mothers, whose pregnancies are considered “high risk”, will have their care transferred from Portiuncula University Hospital, to other hospitals.

Five external reviews into the care provided to women and their babies at the Ballinasloe hospital have been completed.

Earlier this year, the HSE announced reviews would be carried out at the hospital, after concerns about nine deliveries at the hospital since 2023, including two stillbirths.

The team has outlined 34 recommendations from the five reviews, saying some of that work is already well advanced.

The update says pathways are already in place for some transfers of care involving high risk pregnancies from Portiuncula to UHG.

Factors which contribute to “higher risk pregnancies” include previous loss of a baby, obesity and maternal age.

Women likely to delivery their baby before 35 weeks pregnancy will also have their care moved.

The completed reviews have now been shared with the families, and a further seven reviews are underway or due to commence.

The Women’s and Children’s Network, HSE West and North West will now offer to meet individually with the families to discuss the findings.

More like this:
no_space
Issues over maternity care at Portiuncula branded "concerning and disappointing"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIssues raised in the latest individual reviews on mat...

no_space
Cancer patients at UHG facing some of worst delays for chemotherapy nationwide

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPatients at University Hospital Galway are waiting su...

no_space
Ballinasloe-Loughrea Local Link to expand to Athlone next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Local Link Route 548 between Ballinasloe and Loug...

no_space
Tánaiste meets County Cathaoirleach to discuss key Galway issues

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTánaiste Simon Harris has met with new County Cathaoi...

no_space
Galway among areas under supply pressure as customers advised to conserve water

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Éireann is urging people in Galway, and several...

no_space
Left parties meet later to discuss potential joint run at Presidency

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMParties of the left are meeting later to discuss a po...

no_space
County Council investigating frequent Moycullen traffic lights outages

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council is investigating recent traffic...

no_space
Minister confirms Ballinasloe Relief Scheme to enter planning stage in 2026

Galway County Council has this week welcomed confirmation from the Office of Public Works that th...

no_space
Minister welcomes go-ahead for state-of-the-art facility at ATU Galway

The proverbial cornerstone has been laid towards the construction of a landmark new STEM Building...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up