Ballinasloe-Loughrea Local Link to expand to Athlone next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Local Link Route 548 between Ballinasloe and Loughrea is to be expanded to Athlone next week.

From Monday July 14th, it’ll also offer services on weekends for the first time – with four daily return services between Monday and Sunday.

The enhanced route will include connectivity to Ballinasloe and Athlone Train Stations as well as a number of surrounding villages.

They include Bellough, Summerhill, Cornafulla, Clonark, Dubarry, Kilconnell, Ballyfa and Bullaun.

Galway East TD Albert Dolan the demand for services in rural areas is very much there.

