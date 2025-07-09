  • Services

Left parties meet later to discuss potential joint run at Presidency

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Parties of the left are meeting later to discuss a potential joint run at the Presidency, with Catherine Connolly among the names being considered.

The Galway West Independent TD has previously said she would keep an open mind to running, if the opposition were to unite on a candidate.

Parties of the left are considering backing a consensus candidate in November’s election.

Political Correspondent Seán Defoe says it’s unlikely we’ll see one name solidified this evening, but things will become more clear:

