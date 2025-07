This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Tánaiste Simon Harris has met with new County Cathaoirleach David Collins to discuss key issues in Galway.

In the meeting at Leinster House, they discussed issues ranging from the condition of the road network, to building social and affordable homes.

Councillor Collins was elected County Cathaoirleach a fortnight ago, succeeding Councillor Martina Kinnane in the top chair.

The Tánaiste has described the meeting as productive.