Galway Toastmaster places third in evaluation contest

Published:

Galway Toastmaster places third in evaluation contest
Rob Partridge from the East Galway Speakers and Galway Toastmasters has finished third in the Division F Toastmasters Evaluation contest held recently in Mullingar.

Division F is the largest Toastmasters division in Ireland, extending from Derry to Offaly.


Rob evaluated a test speech by Dublin Toastmaster, Peter Kierans.

Another East Galway Speakers member, Sarah Smith, competed with distinction in the international speech contest, with a speech titled, ‘Who’s the Boss’?

