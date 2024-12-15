Galway STEM students receive scholarships to boost female participation numbers

Eleven Galway women were amongst 82 students from across seven Irish universities who have been awarded scholarships – as outstanding female students in the STEM2D disciplines of Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Manufacturing and Design.

They were all recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s prestigious Women in STEM2D (WiSTEM2D) Undergraduate Awards, presented at a special event held in Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick.

The eleven Galway students selected to receive the award come from ATU Galway, University of Galway, University of Limerick, and Trinity College, Dublin.

Miriam Fuller from Renmore will study Computer Science & Information Technology at University of Galway, while Ciara Beaton from Loughrea will study Cyber Security and I.T forensics at University of Limerick and Eabha Brennan from Claregalway will study Pharmacy at Trinity College Dublin.

The other eight will attend ATU Galway – including Shauna Devine and Sinead Gormally, both Ballinasloe (both Applied Biology and Biopharmaceutical Science); Maebh Madden, Headford Road, Galway (Chemical and Pharmaceutical Science); Alyssa Fahy from Tuam (Physics and Instrumentation); Clodagh Harkin from Corrandulla (Medical Science); Ruka Aoki from Moylough (Agriculture and Environmental Management); Weronika Krenska from Tuam (Public Heath Nutrition), and Fathia Elias from Galway city (Computing in Software Development).

Award recipients were also presented with bespoke framed glass artwork crafted by Fermoy-based artist Suzanne O’Sullivan, to mark their achievements.

The overall total of 82 recipients marks a 33 per cent increase in recipients compared to 2023, highlighting the programme’s growing impact and recognition of talented female students in STEM2D fields.

This is the ninth year of the annual awards programme in Ireland, highlighting Johnson & Johnson’s dedication to promoting female excellence in STEM.

A day-long event, carefully structured to foster their growth and development was hosted by the Company at Thomond Park stadium.

Attendees availed of workshops and breakout sessions, gaining essential skills and knowledge to prepare them for successful careers.

Research published by the Central Statistics Office in February 2024 positions Ireland as the EU leader in STEM graduate output, but with a notable gender distribution: 53.0 male STEM graduates per 1,000 persons, compared to 27.4 female graduates.

This represents the largest gender differential among all EU member states, highlighting the continued importance of initiatives focused on STEM education participation.

Pictured: Sinead Gormally from Ballinasloe, an Applied Biology & Biopharmaceutical Science student from ATU Galway, was presented with a bespoke framed glass artwork to mark her receipt of a scholarship from global healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson, as part of its WiSTEM2D Programme.