Galway STEM students receive scholarships to boost female participation numbers

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Eleven Galway women were amongst 82 students from across seven Irish universities who have been awarded scholarships – as outstanding female students in the STEM2D disciplines of Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Manufacturing and Design.
They were all recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s prestigious Women in STEM2D (WiSTEM2D) Undergraduate Awards, presented at a special event held in Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick.
The eleven Galway students selected to receive the award come from ATU Galway, University of Galway, University of Limerick, and Trinity College, Dublin.
Miriam Fuller from Renmore will study Computer Science & Information Technology at University of Galway, while Ciara Beaton from Loughrea will study Cyber Security and I.T forensics at University of Limerick and Eabha Brennan from Claregalway will study Pharmacy at Trinity College Dublin.
The other eight will attend ATU Galway – including Shauna Devine and Sinead Gormally, both Ballinasloe (both Applied Biology and Biopharmaceutical Science); Maebh Madden, Headford Road, Galway (Chemical and Pharmaceutical Science); Alyssa Fahy from Tuam (Physics and Instrumentation); Clodagh Harkin from Corrandulla (Medical Science); Ruka Aoki from Moylough (Agriculture and Environmental Management); Weronika Krenska from Tuam (Public Heath Nutrition), and Fathia Elias from Galway city (Computing in Software Development).
Award recipients were also presented with bespoke framed glass artwork crafted by Fermoy-based artist Suzanne O’Sullivan, to mark their achievements.
The overall total of 82 recipients marks a 33 per cent increase in recipients compared to 2023, highlighting the programme’s growing impact and recognition of talented female students in STEM2D fields.
This is the ninth year of the annual awards programme in Ireland, highlighting Johnson & Johnson’s dedication to promoting female excellence in STEM.
A day-long event, carefully structured to foster their growth and development was hosted by the Company at Thomond Park stadium.
Attendees availed of workshops and breakout sessions, gaining essential skills and knowledge to prepare them for successful careers.
Research published by the Central Statistics Office in February 2024 positions Ireland as the EU leader in STEM graduate output, but with a notable gender distribution: 53.0 male STEM graduates per 1,000 persons, compared to 27.4 female graduates.
This represents the largest gender differential among all EU member states, highlighting the continued importance of initiatives focused on STEM education participation.
Pictured: Sinead Gormally from Ballinasloe, an Applied Biology & Biopharmaceutical Science student from ATU Galway, was presented with a bespoke framed glass artwork to mark her receipt of a scholarship from global healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson, as part of its WiSTEM2D Programme.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
RNLI launch Christmas fundraiser to support volunteers in Galway
The RNLI is launching its annual Christmas fundraiser, which helps support the vital work carried...
Co-Options for Galway City and County Councils near completion with remaining conventions this evening and tomorrow.
Plans are progressing for co-options to Galway city and county councils to fill the vacancies cau...
Medical device firm’s €6.5 million funding boost
A Galway-based medical device company innovating in maternal health has announced it has secured ...
Café emphasises the importance of Gaeltacht business supports in new campaign
The award-winning POTA Café in Connemara is featuring in a campaign launched this week by Údarás ...
Local MEP urging EU to review animal tranportation regulations with common sense
A Local MEP is urging the EU to review the animal transportation regulations with common sense. M...
Galway GAA man tells stories of his youth in debut book for cancer charity
By Aoibhe Connolly A well-known Galway GAA man whose New Year’s Resolution was to write his fi...
Ahascragh Distillery honoured with Greener Planet award at Foodies 2024
The thriving Ahascragh Distillery has added another string to its bow after it was announced as t...
Scholarship allows Kinvara native to return to education after life working at sea
A Galway man who went to college as a mature student after spending much of his working at sea ha...
City councillors adopt the 2025 budget with a 6 per cent increase in commercial rates
City councillors have adopted the 2025 budget with a 6 per cent increase in commercial rates. The...