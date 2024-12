This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A number of Galway protesters is among the gathering outside Leinster House pushing for the passing of the Occupied Territories Bill

The group say they want to remind the new TDs about their election promises.

The protesters have Irish and Palestinian flags and signs with ‘Enact the Occupied Territories Bill now’ written on them.

Our reporter David Nevin is there and spoke to Ríonach Ní Néill from Galway: