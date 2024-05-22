Galway lifeboat volunteer’s last operation ends on a positive note

The final call-out for a valued member of Galway RNLI’s volunteer crew fittingly ended in yet another positive outcome after four people on Hare Island were cut off by the tide.

James Corballis, who is leaving salt water behind for the fresh lake water of Lough Derg, joined Olivia Byrne, Dave McGrath and Helm David Badger shortly before 4pm on Friday following a call by a member of the public.

The crew launched the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat within 10 minutes and made their way from the lifeboat station to Hare Island where they carried out a full search of the island, without finding the four people reported stranded.

The crew then received confirmation from the Coast Guard that the people had made it back safely which involved swimming the last stretch to the shore.

David Badger who was Helm on the lifeboat, was satisfied with the positive outcome.

“And it was a fine afternoon for the last shout for our crew mate James who is leaving Galway RNLI and moving inland to join the Lough Derg RNLI crew,” he said.

“Hopefully his lasting memory of Galway will be in the warm sunshine to make up for the years of cold, rainy days and nights at sea,” he added.

Meanwhiole, a three-month-old baby was among a family of six rescued by Clifden RNLI last week.

The volunteer crew were tasked by the Irish Coast Guard at 6.15pm on Thursday evening to assist a group who were cut off by the tide on Omey.

Clifden’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat was launched and the lifeboat crew had no difficulty locating the group on Omey Island.

The family, which included grandparents, a baby, two young children – and their dog – were well and did not require medical assistance. They were returned to the shore at Claddaghduff where Cleggan Coast Guard and additional lifeboat crew provided further assistance and ensured the family got back to their accommodation safely.

Pictured: James Corballis: last call-out as RNLI volunteer in Galway.