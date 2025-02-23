Galway Libraries project wins gold at annual Local Authority Members Association Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway Libraries project aimed at promoting community participation, social inclusion, and the protection of heritage and the environment has been named the overall winner of the annual Local Authority Members Association Awards following last night’s gala awards ceremony held in Cork.

The ‘Fish and Chips – sustainably!’ project won the ‘Best Environmental/Ecological Project’ at the Local Authority Members Association Awards.

Nominated by Galway County Council, the outreach project adopted a multidisciplinary approach to cultivate and actively engage with enterprises, communities, voluntary sectors, third level institutes and the research community.

Leenane Development Association was shortlisted in the ‘Collaboration and Leadership’ category for its key role in developing the age-friendly Leenane Community Park, which features accessible walkways on a disused plot overlooking Killary Harbour.

Shortlisted in the ‘Best Mental Health’ category, Positive Ageing Week Local Heroes is a joint initiative of Galway City and County Councils, COPE Galway, Galway City Partnership, Galway Rural Development and Galway Libraries.

Portumna-based Solar Structures was shortlisted in the ‘Best Micro Start-up’ category for its work to develop and implement innovative solutions for clients who want to install solar panels which do not fit a ‘standard solution’ template.

Three other local projects were shortlisted in separate categories in this year’s awards scheme but were unsuccessful in their bid to claim the top prize.

Now in its 19th year and considered the Oscars of the Local Government sector, the award scheme hosted by LAMA and IPB Insurance recognises and celebrates communities and the country’s 31 local authorities working together.