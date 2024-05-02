Galway IFA executives urge farmers to attend meeting with Euro elections candidates

13 MEP candidates for this region, Midlands North West will attend the IFA’s election meeting in Mayo this evening.

Kicking off at 8pm in the McWilliam Hotel in Claremorris, farmers are encouraged to attend and scrutinize the candidates’ policy positions before polling day on June 7th.





The IFA Manifesto has identified four key EU issues they will question the candidates on this evening: CAP, Over Regulation, Retaining the Nitrates Derogation, and Environmental fairness.

Roy O’Brien, a Regional Executive with the IFA, says it’s vital to have MEP’s defending farmers in Europe.

