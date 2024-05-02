Galway IFA executives urge farmers to attend meeting with Euro elections candidates
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
13 MEP candidates for this region, Midlands North West will attend the IFA’s election meeting in Mayo this evening.
Kicking off at 8pm in the McWilliam Hotel in Claremorris, farmers are encouraged to attend and scrutinize the candidates’ policy positions before polling day on June 7th.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The IFA Manifesto has identified four key EU issues they will question the candidates on this evening: CAP, Over Regulation, Retaining the Nitrates Derogation, and Environmental fairness.
Roy O’Brien, a Regional Executive with the IFA, says it’s vital to have MEP’s defending farmers in Europe.
The post Galway IFA executives urge farmers to attend meeting with Euro elections candidates appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Lack of evening bus service between Loughrea and City at ‘crisis stage’
The lack of an evening bus service between Loughrea and Galway city is getting to ‘crisis s...
Athenry student makes final of National Student Enterprise Awards
A third year student at Presentation College Athenry has made the finals of the National Student ...
Work begins on new footpaths for Rosshill Road
Works have started on new footpaths on Rosshill Road. Councillor Alan Cheevers says this infrastr...
Food truck reported stolen in Knocknacarra area
A food truck has been reported stolen from the Knocknacarra area. The ‘Everything I like Fo...
University of Galway report finds 23 per cent of 15 to 17-year-old girls at risk of depression.
A University of Galway report has found older girls are most likely to report low mental health, ...
Shots fired at house in city’s Castle Park
Criminal damage has been caused to a house in Castlepark in the city after shots were fired at th...
Call for plebiscite on directly elected Mayor of Galway to be included in June 7th elections
Senator Lisa Chambers is seeking a meeting with the Minister for Local Government Darragh O’...
Events across Galway to take place for Hello, How are you? on May 15th
Events will be held across Galway city and county on May 15th to mark Mental Health Ireland’...
Local groups encouraged to attend EU Just Transition Fund meetings Ballinasloe and Glenamaddy
A series of public information evenings exploring the EU Just Transition Fund are to be held in B...