Galway has third highest number of empty shops and businesses

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway is the county with the third highest number of empty shops and businesses.

The commercial vacancy rate in Galway was 18.8% in December 2024, which was higher than the national average of 14.5%.

In terms of local towns in the county, Tuam once again had the highest commercial vacancy rate at almost a quarter, while Loughrea had the lowest at 19 percent.

Sligo was the county with the highest commercial vacancy rate at 20.6%, while the lowest was in Meath at just under ten percent.

Dara Keogh is the CEO of GeoDirectory and says there needs to be a rethink of how these premises are used: