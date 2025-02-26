Galway GAA’s Dancing Like a Star is all set to dazzle New York

-
It turns out that it’s not just the county’s footballers who will be showcasing Galway’s nimble footwork in the Big Apple this April – because on the eve of their Connacht Championship clash with New York, there’s a different sort of dance-off on the cards.
Galway GAA’s highly anticipated ‘Dancing Like a Star – Stateside’ will bring together 20 couples from Galway, New York, Boston, Chicago, London and San Francisco to compete in a dazzling dance competition, all in support of Galway GAA’s long-term development.
This spectacular event, which takes place at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday, April 5, is part of a landmark weekend for Galway supporters, with thousands set to travel to see the county play New York at Gaelic Park in the Connacht Senior Football quarter-final which takes place the following day.
This will make it one of the biggest Galway GAA weekends in U.S. history, bringing together the Irish community in an unforgettable celebration of sport, culture, and fundraising.
“This weekend is about more than just the game, it’s about celebrating the incredible Galway GAA community worldwide,” said Galway GAA chairman Paul Bellew.
“Dancing Like a Star – Stateside is a unique way to bring our supporters together, and with the Connacht Senior Football Championship game at Gaelic Park the next day, it promises to be a historic occasion,” he added.
Dancing Like a Star – Stateside promises to be a night of high-energy performances, audience voting, a live leader board, and special entertainment.
Galway Bay FM’s Head of Sport Ollie Turner will host the event, bringing his passion and expertise to the stage alongside a celebrity panel of judges. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive auction featuring once-in-a-lifetime prizes.
Dance rehearsals started this week at the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry with a top choreography team already busy preparing couples for what will be a hugely exciting event.
So, whether attending in person or supporting from afar, this is your chance to be part of a historic Galway GAA weekend in New York. Tickets for ‘Dancing Like a Star – Stateside’ are available now, with sponsorship opportunities and donation options also open. Visit for more information.
Pictured: MC Ollie Turner launching Galway GAA’s ‘Dancing Like A Star’ with (from left) Conor Walsh, Edel Greaney, Becky Mahon, John Paul O’Connell, Caroline Downey, Tim Broderick and Niamh Raftery.
