Galway East: Canney is the first to be elected

Independent TD Seán Canney has been re-elected in Galway East, taking the first of four seats in the constituency.

The Belclare man, who was first elected to the Dáil in 2016, won his third consecutive election with 11,204 – surpassing the quota on the sixth count just before midnight.

The distribution of his surplus of 361 is underway, with Fianna Fáil’s Albert Dolan just 172 votes away from the 10,842 quota.

Electorate: 87,791

Valid poll: 54,214

No. of seats: 4

Quota: 10,843

Sixth count

Distribution of Luke Silke’s votes

Albert Dolan (FF) (+161) 10,671

*Seán Canney (IND) (+509) 11,204 ELECTED

Louis O’Hara (SF) (+279) 8,887

Peter Roche (FG) (+110) 5,786

Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+545) 6,067

*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+47) 4,313

Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+40) 3,832

Niamh Madden (FG) (+31) 3,011

Non-transferable – 143

* denotes outgoing TD

The seventh count will distribute Canney’s surplus of 361

Pictured: Number One … Sean and Geraldine Canney celebrate as Sean is elected in Galway East.