Galway East: Canney is the first to be elected

-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 1 minutes read
Independent TD Seán Canney has been re-elected in Galway East, taking the first of four seats in the constituency.
The Belclare man, who was first elected to the Dáil in 2016, won his third consecutive election with 11,204 – surpassing the quota on the sixth count just before midnight.
The distribution of his surplus of 361 is underway, with Fianna Fáil’s Albert Dolan just 172 votes away from the 10,842 quota.
Electorate: 87,791
Valid poll: 54,214
No. of seats: 4
Quota: 10,843
Sixth count
Distribution of Luke Silke’s votes
Albert Dolan (FF) (+161) 10,671
*Seán Canney (IND) (+509) 11,204 ELECTED
Louis O’Hara (SF) (+279) 8,887
Peter Roche (FG) (+110) 5,786
Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+545) 6,067
*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+47) 4,313
Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+40) 3,832
Niamh Madden (FG) (+31) 3,011
Non-transferable – 143
* denotes outgoing TD
The seventh count will distribute Canney’s surplus of 361
Pictured: Number One … Sean and Geraldine Canney celebrate as Sean is elected in Galway East.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Roscommon Galway: Little change after second count
The second count has been completed at the Roscommon-Galway count centre with nobody else reachin...
Galway West: Farrell tops the poll on the first count
Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell has topped the poll in Galway West – the first woman to do so in the ...
Galway East: Canney moves ahead of Dolan
By Stephen Corrigan Sitting TD Seán Canney (Ind) has overtaken Galway East poll-topper Albert ...
Roscommon Galway: Fitzmaurice is elected on the first count
Michael Fitzmaurice has topped the poll for the second time in a row in the Roscommon-Galway cons...
Galway East: First count – Albert Dolan tops the poll
Monivea-based Councillor Albert Dolan has topped the poll in Galway East, securing 10,040 first-p...
Galway East: Full recount underway
Candidates in Galway East will have to wait a while longer for the first count as a full recount ...
Galway East: Minister faces a battle for survival
GALWAY EAST By Declan Tierney The early indications are that a sitting Minister in Galway East ...
Roscommon/Galway: Dolan dominates the Galway boxes
A breakdown of the votes as collated by the tallies shows that Senator Aisling Dolan took the lio...
Roscommon/Galway: Two of the three seats look set to go to Galway candidates
The Roscommon/Galway tally is complete – and it’s odds-on that two out of three candidates to be ...