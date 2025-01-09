  • Services

Galway drivers among 375 nationwide caught speeding during icy weather conditions

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

375 drivers have been caught speeding over the last 72 hours, despite the difficult road conditions

They include one driver doing 99km/hr and another doing 97km/hr in a 50km/hr zone on the Dublin Road in Galway

One Donegal motorist was travelling at 156 kilometre per hour in a 100 zone on the N15 Drumrat

29 motorists were arrested for drink or drug driving during that same period of Orange and Yellow weather warnings

Gardaí are repeating their appeal to drivers to Slow Down during the extremely icy weather

