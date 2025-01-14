  • Services

Services

Galway County Council urged to review 'inadequate' public lighting in Gort

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway County Council urged to review 'inadequate' public lighting in Gort
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council is being urged to review public lighting in Gort town, which has been described as inadequate.

Pedestrian-safety concerns are being raised as it’s claimed lighting is of poor qualit, with several lights hidden by overgrowth.

Councillor Gerry Finnerty brought forward a motion to call on the council to carry out a survey on the lights, however he was asked to determine which specific areas need attention.

In response, Fianna Fáil Councillor Finnerty says a complete upgrade of the lighting system is needed

More like this:
no_space
Recruitment opportunities to grow by 9% in Galway this year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRecruitment opportunities are to grow by 9% in Galway...

no_space
Galway City Councillors call for Independent Commercial Review of Pálás Cinema

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn independent commercial review of the Palás cinema ...

no_space
Galway City Councillors call for Independent Commercial Review of Palás Cinema

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn independent commercial review of the Palás cinema ...

no_space
Small businesses must be priority for new Coalition

Hospitality chiefs have warned that the incoming Government must ease the pressure on small busin...

no_space
Galway city school sends four disparate projects to Young Scientist

How science textbooks reflect female scientists; the impact of phone-free Yondr pouches; how accu...

no_space
Galway FG Councillor suggests stint out of Government to rebuild party’s fortunes

Fine Gael has been urged to consider a stint in opposition to rebuild the party – by one of its o...

no_space
Gardaí seek witnesses to Clarinbridge collision after which local businesman died

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are appealing for witnesses to a single-vehicl...

no_space
City Council meeting forced to adjourn as 100 people protesting over the closure of the Pálás Cinema made their way into the building

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardai had to be called to City Hall this afternoon a...

no_space
Osteoporosis Public Seminar to take place in Salthill tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Osteoporosis Seminar is to take place in the Galwa...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up