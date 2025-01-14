Galway County Council urged to review 'inadequate' public lighting in Gort

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council is being urged to review public lighting in Gort town, which has been described as inadequate.

Pedestrian-safety concerns are being raised as it’s claimed lighting is of poor qualit, with several lights hidden by overgrowth.

Councillor Gerry Finnerty brought forward a motion to call on the council to carry out a survey on the lights, however he was asked to determine which specific areas need attention.

In response, Fianna Fáil Councillor Finnerty says a complete upgrade of the lighting system is needed