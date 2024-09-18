Galway city’s Café Culture gets a night-time boost
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Six Galway city businesses have been awarded funding as part of the “Café Lates” pilot scheme.
This initiative will see participating cafés staying open past 6pm, offering cultural events and activities alongside their usual fare.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It’s funded by Galway City Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts
The cafés that have been awarded funding are: Café sa Taibhdhearc, Little Collins Café, Wylde Café at the Hyde Hotel, Plámás and in Salthill The Creamery Café and Gourmet Food Parlour.
It’s part of Galway city’s broader commitment to enhancing its night-time economy as one of nine pilot cities and towns nationwide
The post Galway city’s Café Culture gets a night-time boost appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
University of Galway SU president backs calls to waive third-level fees for Palestinians
The president of the student’s union at University of Galway is backing calls for third-lev...
Calls for Ballinasloe to pilot CCTV to aid prosecution against littering and illegal dumping
Ballinasloe is the perfect place to pilot CCTV prosecution in the war against littering, illegal ...
Government expected to approve new vet course for ATU Mountbellew today
It’s expected Government will give approval for the establishment of a new veterinary medic...
Galway now a world leader in new treatment for blood pressure
An innovative procedure for treating elevated blood pressure has been administered to the 50th pa...
Kinvara and Williamstown put their best foot forward for national awards
Kinvara and Williamstown were placed under the Pride of Place spotlight last week when adjudicato...
City Councillor gets FG nod to stand in Galway East
Fine Gael have selected three candidates to run in the four-seater Galway East constituency — and...
Galway man claims his one million euro for EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle
A Galway man today claimed his one million euro won in last Friday’s special EuroMillions ‘...
Primary school winners announced in Galway anti-litter competition
The primary school winners of a county-wide anti-litter poster competition have been announced.Al...
Two Ballinasloe farms among finalists for Quality Milk Awards
Two farms in Ballinasloe are among eleven finalists for the 2024 NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk A...