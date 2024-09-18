Galway city’s Café Culture gets a night-time boost

Six Galway city businesses have been awarded funding as part of the “Café Lates” pilot scheme.

This initiative will see participating cafés staying open past 6pm, offering cultural events and activities alongside their usual fare.





It’s funded by Galway City Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts

The cafés that have been awarded funding are: Café sa Taibhdhearc, Little Collins Café, Wylde Café at the Hyde Hotel, Plámás and in Salthill The Creamery Café and Gourmet Food Parlour.

It’s part of Galway city’s broader commitment to enhancing its night-time economy as one of nine pilot cities and towns nationwide

