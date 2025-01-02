Galway city records highest house price increases in 2024

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway and Dublin cities recorded the highest house prices increases in the past year.

Both cities ended 2024 nine percent higher than at the end of 2023, with the average price in Galway city now 390 thousand euro.

Meanwhile, the latest daft.ie report shows that prices in County Galway rose by five percent, with the average now 279 thousand euro.

Economist and author of the report, Ronan Lyons says the number of second-hand homes on the market dropped by 15 per cent, the lowest number recorded since January 2007: