  • Services

Services

Galway city pay and display machines no longer accepting card payments

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway city pay and display machines no longer accepting card payments
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

From today, card payments for parking can no longer be done at pay and display machines across the city.

All card payments around Galway must now be done online at GalwayCityparking.ie or via the city council’s new app, with charges remaining the same.

The Galway City Parking app was launched at the start of December, and allows drivers to create an account and pay for parking from their phone.

However, the machines will still take cash, and payments can also be made by phone or at Payzone Retail Outlets.

 

More like this:
no_space
City institution closes its doors after more than 30 years of tasty treats

Emer Murray’s lemon meringue pie has legendary status in Galway, closely followed by her deliciou...

no_space
X-ray service takes to the road

A community-based mobile X-ray service is now available in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon – with no c...

no_space
Galway adventurer takes the long route to Istanbul – for a very good cause

By James Varley In normal circumstances, travelling the 2,931 km from Dublin to Istanbul would...

no_space
Regional group which includes TDs Sean Canney and Noel Grealish to meet to appoint negotiating team for government formation talks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Regional group of TDs which includes Sean Canney ...

no_space
Over 1,300km of county roads to be salted twice daily over coming days

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council will salt over 1,300km of roads...

no_space
Oranmore-based meat company secures 4 million euro contract with ALDI

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOranmore-based meat company Divilly Brothers has secu...

no_space
Emergency Departments at Galway's public hospitals remain under significant pressure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEmergency Departments at Galway's public hospitals re...

no_space
Gardaí investigating arson attack at family farm in Claregalway appeal for witnesses

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are continuing to investigate an alleged arson...

no_space
Go Blue for MADRA 100km Challenge gets underway from today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Go Blue for Madra 100km Challenge gets underway f...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up