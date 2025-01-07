Galway city pay and display machines no longer accepting card payments

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

From today, card payments for parking can no longer be done at pay and display machines across the city.

All card payments around Galway must now be done online at GalwayCityparking.ie or via the city council’s new app, with charges remaining the same.

The Galway City Parking app was launched at the start of December, and allows drivers to create an account and pay for parking from their phone.

However, the machines will still take cash, and payments can also be made by phone or at Payzone Retail Outlets.