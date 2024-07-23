Galway City Museum is recognized as a Tripadvisor traveller-favourite attraction

-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 2 minutes read
Galway City Museum has been recognised in Tripadivsor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024 – placing them among the top ten per cent of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.
The award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a twelve-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of great places to visit.
“We are honored to be included among visitors’ favorites again this year” said Eithne Verling, Director of Galway City Museum.
“We are thrilled to receive this award. None of it would be possible without our outstanding team, our wonderful volunteers and our marvelous visitors.”
John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor congratulated Galway City Museum on its recognition.
“Travelers’ Choice honours businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence,” he said.
“This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience. People rely on Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice seal to help them navigate the myriad of things to see, eat and do across the globe.
“We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond.”
The Museum recently launched the new exhibition, Surrounded by Stone which features the story of the iconic stone monuments that mark Galway as a place of rich artistic and architectural vision and tradition, from 1100 BC to 1750 AD.
A new temporary photographic exhibition Women of the Thar Desert by Karen Cox is in place for this year’s Galway International Arts Festival and will remain on show until October.
Other current exhibitions exploring Galway’s history, archaeology and science include Keepers of the Gael Caomhnóirí na nGael; Revolution in Galway, 1913-23; The Galway Hooker; The Claddagh: A Triumph of Unconscious Beauty, SUPERHUMAN | FORDHAONNA and The Wild Atlantic – Sea Science.
Galway City Museum is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm, and on Sunday, 12pm to 5pm (April to September). Admission is free.
Pictured: Galway City Museum…Tripadvisor award.
