Galway city has to be supported to grow and attract investment – Senator Chambers

Midlands North-West European Candidate and Leader of Seanad Éireann, Senator Lisa Chambers, has said that addressing Galway’s housing challenges and transport issues has to be a top priority, not just for Galway’s sake but for the entire Western region.

Speaking on the matter Senator Chambers said “Galway city is the key economic driver for the West and has been identified in the National Development Plan (NDP) – Project Ireland 2040, as a regional growth centre. In short, Galway city has to be supported to grow and attract investment, not just for the city to thrive but for the Western region to grow. The aim of the government under the NDP is that Galway city will grow at twice the pace of Dublin through sustained investment.”

“Galway’s population is currently just under 80,000, a minimum population target has been set for Galway city at 120,000 by 2040. This is great but people will need homes and adequate transport, including proper roads infrastructure, if the city is to grow at this pace and to this level. This means building the Galway ring road, improving public transport and reinstating the Western Rail Corridor, connecting Galway to Mayo and eventually Sligo and Donegal. We have to be ambitious and have a clear vision for our city and for our region. All roads cannot continue to lead to Dublin, we must tilt the balance back in our region’s favour.”

“Due to constraints in housing, roads and public transport, Galway city is potentially going to lose out on future investment, impacting job creation and the city’s ability to grow. Addressing the housing crises is the challenge of our generation and people must be supported into home ownership. There are a number of government grants and supports available but navigating these can be difficult and sometimes overwhelming when you are trying to get a mortgage as well. That is why I wanted to hold a public information meeting in Galway to provide information and expert advice on the available government housing grants and the financial aspects of securing a home.”

“The meeting will take place on Monday the 15th April at 7pm in The Connacht Hotel, Galway city. I am delighted to have an expert panel on the night with Fianna Fáil housing spokesperson, Senator Mary Fitzpatrick; Noreen McKenzie, Sherry FitzGerald Financial Services; Niall Browne, Senior Partner at O’Donnellan & Joyce and Shane Murphy, Managing Director at Ashgrove Renewables. The Fianna Fáil Oireachtas members and City Councillors will also be in attendance. Everyone is welcome and I look forward to helping people navigate the available government housing supports.“

Pictured: Midlands North-West European Candidate and Leader of Seanad Éireann, Senator Lisa Chambers

