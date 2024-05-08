  • Services

Galway builders unite to voice frustration over planning process and lack of infrastructure

Published:

Home builders across Galway are voicing their frustration over what they consider are key restraints in delivering houses.

The Construction Industry Federation says the planning process needs to be sped up and more investment is needed in infrastructure across Galway.


It comes ahead of the Irish Home Builders’ Association’s annual Galway meeting – being held in the Maldron Hotel tomorrow afternoon.

Justin Molly, Director of Western, Midland and Northern Region with CIF says the lack of decision on the outer ring road is also impacting on construction plans.

Justin says builders are ready on the ground to deliver more homes, but they are facing too many barriers:

The post Galway builders unite to voice frustration over planning process and lack of infrastructure appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

