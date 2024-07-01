  • Services

Galway bar shines in viral Netflix behind-the-scenes Bridgerton video

Published:

Galway bar shines in viral Netflix behind-the-scenes Bridgerton video
M Fitzgearld’s Bar on Quay Street, Galway has become the latest sensation following the release of a behind-the-scenes video by Netflix, showcasing a visit from the stars of the global hit show “Bridgerton.” The video, which has already gone viral, features Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, who play Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, reminiscing about their journey while enjoying the unique charm of Galway.

The newly renovated M Fitzgearld’s Bar welcomed Coughlan and Newton, who indulged in traditional Irish hospitality with pints of Guinness, traditional music, and a friendly game of darts. The Netflix video captures the essence of their nostalgic walk down memory lane, highlighting their time spent in Galway amidst the whirlwind of press events from the Season 3 premiere in May to the Part 2 debut in June.

Alan Broderick, Manager of M Fitzgearld’s, expressed his excitement about the visit, stating, “We had to close up for a few hours while the filming took place, but it was a great experience for the entire team. Nicola was in her element being back in Galway, and the crew could not have been nicer to work with. The video is a beautiful tribute to ‘Bridgerton’ and Galway. Hopefully, it helps to spread word of the city to ‘Bridgerton’ fans across the world.”

The video has already garnered widespread attention online, bringing a spotlight to both the beloved series and the charming city of Galway. Fans of “Bridgerton” are thrilled to see their favourite stars in a more relaxed and intimate setting, and the video is set to enhance Galway’s appeal as a must-visit destination.

One lovely coincidence that was spotted by Luke Newton is the name of the back bar in M Fitzgearlds is The Penny Bar, with Nicola’s character Penelope or Penny, the pair posed in front of the sign with staff members before heading off to the Claddagh for a look at the iconic Long Walk.

M Fitzgearld’s Bar, with its warm ambiance and welcoming atmosphere, is delighted to have been a part of this memorable moment and looks forward to welcoming new visitors inspired by the video.

Pictured: Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton

 

