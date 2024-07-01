Galway bar shines in viral Netflix behind-the-scenes Bridgerton video

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
M Fitzgearld’s Bar on Quay Street, Galway has become the latest sensation following the release of a behind-the-scenes video by Netflix, showcasing a visit from the stars of the global hit show “Bridgerton.” The video, which has already gone viral, features Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, who play Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, reminiscing about their journey while enjoying the unique charm of Galway.
The newly renovated M Fitzgearld’s Bar welcomed Coughlan and Newton, who indulged in traditional Irish hospitality with pints of Guinness, traditional music, and a friendly game of darts. The Netflix video captures the essence of their nostalgic walk down memory lane, highlighting their time spent in Galway amidst the whirlwind of press events from the Season 3 premiere in May to the Part 2 debut in June.
Alan Broderick, Manager of M Fitzgearld’s, expressed his excitement about the visit, stating, “We had to close up for a few hours while the filming took place, but it was a great experience for the entire team. Nicola was in her element being back in Galway, and the crew could not have been nicer to work with. The video is a beautiful tribute to ‘Bridgerton’ and Galway. Hopefully, it helps to spread word of the city to ‘Bridgerton’ fans across the world.”
The video has already garnered widespread attention online, bringing a spotlight to both the beloved series and the charming city of Galway. Fans of “Bridgerton” are thrilled to see their favourite stars in a more relaxed and intimate setting, and the video is set to enhance Galway’s appeal as a must-visit destination.
One lovely coincidence that was spotted by Luke Newton is the name of the back bar in M Fitzgearlds is The Penny Bar, with Nicola’s character Penelope or Penny, the pair posed in front of the sign with staff members before heading off to the Claddagh for a look at the iconic Long Walk.
M Fitzgearld’s Bar, with its warm ambiance and welcoming atmosphere, is delighted to have been a part of this memorable moment and looks forward to welcoming new visitors inspired by the video.
Pictured: Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Higher Education Minister to open new apprenticeship training facility at GRETB
The Minister for Further and Higher Education will officially open a new apprenticeship training ...
TD confirms approval given for construction of new school for Carrabane
Full approval has been given for the construction of a new two-storey ten-classroom school on a s...
Killary Adventure Company lands global environment and social responsibility certification
The award-winning Connemara-based outdoor adventure centre, Killary Adventure Company, has secure...
First patient in Ireland fitted with innovative heart failure sensor at UHG
UHG has become the first hospital in Ireland to introduce a new device designed to help patients ...
End to long-running saga will clear way for new health centre on Inishbofin
The transfer of land on the airstrip of Inishbofin to the Department of Rural and Community Devel...
Emergency Services attending Road Traffic Collision on M18 between Gort and Ennis
Gardaí and emergency service are attending the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision i...
O’ Cuiv says refusing grid connections for data centres would be “short sighted” and damaging to economy
Refusing grid connections for new data centres would be a very “short sighted” move t...
ATU open exhibition to showcase students unique carpentry work
Unique pieces of furniture created by students at Atlantic Technological University are being sho...
Galway musicians to feature at next week’s International Harp Festival
A host of Galway musicians will be to the fore throughout the International Harp Festival which t...