Galway ace Niland hits 1-16 as Clarinbridge cruise past Moycullen men
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Clarinbridge 2-21
Moycullen 0-15
By Ciarán Ó Flaithearta at Pearse Stadium
A dry but overcast evening in Pearse Stadium was the setting for Friday night’s senior hurling championship opener between Division 1 league champions Clarinbridge and Moycullen
Following their recent league title success over Sarfields, Clarinbridge are being considered as strong contenders for the double, but Moycullen on the other hand are more focused on staying up in Senior A.
Moycullen started the game well, scoring first through Fionn Mac Donnacha. They continued to exert pressure and keeping the favourites scoreless for the first five minutes of the game.
The nerves began to settle for Clarinbridge, with their half-forward line starting to find their feet, linking up nicely for Gavin Lee to score his first point of the evening. This was followed by a monster free from inter-county player and Clarinbridge captain, Evan Niland, who slotted over from inside his own half, giving his side the lead for the first time.
Moycullen midfielder, Diarmuid Davoren, responded with a free of his own against the wind to bring the sides level at two apiece.
Both sides continued to trade blows, with Moycullen edging ahead through Cillian Davoren and Mac Donnacha. Clarinbridge would then find a response from Mark Kennedy, and then another free from Niland to level things up once again.
This would be the last time that Moycullen would find themselves within touching distance of their opponents as ill-discipline began to creep in allowing Niland to give a master class in free and 65 taking to give his side a 0-11 to 0-6 lead at half-time.
As the second half got underway it was clear Niland was growing in confidence and gradually began to build on his tally, scoring from all over the park.
Pictured: David Lee of Clarinbridge is chased by Moycullen’s Tom O’Connor during Friday’s Senior Hurling A Championship tussle at Pearse Stadium. Photo: Joe O’Shaugnessy.
