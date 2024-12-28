  • Services

Galway Academic Appointed Head of Department of Language and Literacy at Mary Immaculate College

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway Academic has been appointed Head of Department of Language and Literacy at Mary Immaculate College.

Dr Neasa Ní Chuaig has been with the college since 2017 as a lecturer in Education with the Faculty of Education with expertise in Irish.

A native of the Galway Gaeltacht, Neasa received her undergraduate degree in Irish and Legal Science from the University of Galway and received a Masters in Modern Irish from the same University.

She also completed teaching qualifications in the University, including a Professional Diploma in Education and a TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) certificate.

Neasa previously taught at the University of Galway, Dublin City University, Maynooth University, and St Mary’s University in Nova Scotia, Canada.

