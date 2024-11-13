Fundraiser by friends whose lives have been touched by cancer a big success

There are few people who have not been affected by cancer either directly or indirectly and many have experienced first-hand the invaluable services provided by Galway Hospice and Mayo Roscommon Hospice.

Edel Hyland, her family and friends fall into both categories. Back in April, Edel, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer almost three years ago, and her friends Martina Jennings, Sharon Hughes and Niamh Reilly, all from Shrule, Co Mayo, attended a charity event in aid of Mayo Roscommon Hospice.

They were overwhelmed by the amount raised and by the positivity of the speakers (some of whom were terminally ill) and left the event feeling very uplifted and inspired to do something similar for others.

Hence, the idea for the ‘Stronger Together with Edel’ fundraiser was born. Edel’s sister, Maureen Forde, from Luimnagh, Corrandulla, Co Galway, joined the group and in mid-May the five began planning an event which would take place in October in The Lodge at Ashford, Cong, Co Mayo.

Because Edel had received palliative home care and in-patient treatment in Mayo Hospice, and Niamh’s dad Padraic had passed away there just over a year ago, while Edel and Maureen’s sister Brigid had passed away in Galway Hospice in April 2022, it was decided that the funds raised would be divided equally between the two foundations.

For the summer months, the five worked tirelessly contacting celebrities, seeking sponsorship, and collecting raffles prizes across the West of Ireland and beyond.

Tickets for the event sold out within a few days so an idonate page was set up to allow those who couldn’t get tickets but wanted to support the cause to do so.

The event turned out to be a phenomenal success. Entitled ‘Lunch in Style’, it began with a cocktail reception, followed by a three-course lunch, during which Martina Jennings (CEO of Mayo Roscommon Hospice and Charlene Hurley (Director of Fundraising, Galway Hospice) informed the attendees about the great work that the Hospice does, the key message from the day being that Hospice services are not only there to help those dying from serious illness but also to help those living with chronic illness, and their families.

A talk from Dr Harry Barry, expert on mental health issues, underpinned this message, as did a panel discussion with Miriam O’Callaghan, author Cathy Kelly and family therapist with Mayo Roscommon Hospice, Laura Coleman.

The event was attended by 227 people in all, with fabulous goodie bags for everyone, and over 180 raffles prizes to be won on the day.

MC for the day was Kieran O’Malley and entertainment was provided by Don Stiffe, Joe Forde, Glen and Saibh Hardiman, Claire Igoe, Trad on the Prom, Marc Roberts, Leo Moran and DJ Benen Tierney, with a fashion show from Style Kloset & Mrs Teas.

Also present at the event were Mary Lardner and Joanna Jordan representing ‘The Joe & Helen O’Toole Charitable Trust, Tuam’, the main sponsors of the event. The atmosphere in the room was electric, full of love, joy and hope.

A total of €123,078 was raised for Hospice services in the West. The group has extendd thanks to all those who donated their time, expertise, spot/raffle prizes, goodie bag items and, of course, money to help make it a truly memorable day.

Pictured: Attending the ‘Stronger Together with Edel’ fundraiser were (from left) Charlene Hurley, Dr Harry Barry, Cathy Kelly, Edel Hyland, Miriam O’Callaghan, Martina Jennings and Kieran O’Malley.